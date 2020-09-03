Nepal: CAN post Head Coach and GM roles

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has formally advertised the national team Head Coach position, following the resumption of operations in the country.

The job is one of eleven posted by the country’s governing body, with seven local coaching roles and three administrative roles promoted on their website. Underneath the national team role, a coach will be hired for each of the seven provinces, preparing specific programs while identifying future national team talent.

Current national Women’s Coach Jagat Tamata has held the Men’s role on an interim basis after the resignation of Umesh Patwal in February, overseeing the team at the Asia Cup Qualifier in Thailand. Nepal was unable to advance at the tournament, losing to Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

A Former Batting Coach of Afghanistan, Patwal left the post four months before the end of his contract, after their home Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series with Oman and the USA. Hired in partnership between the ICC and Nepal’s National Sports Council during CAN’s suspension, Patwal reportedly experienced taxation and payment issues in the role.

While it’s too early to pinpoint front-runners for the job, CAN has cited understanding of knowledge of Associate Member Teams as part of their eligibility criteria, along with three years of coaching experience in a professional coaching environment. Nepal has favoured Full member figures in the past, with Sri Lankans Pubudu Dassanayake and Roy Dias joining Indian-native Patwal as former national team coaches.

On the administrative side, CAN have also promoted General Manager, Cricket Manager and Chief Financial Officer roles. All of these positions are on a full time basis, though are limited to Nepali nationals with Masters degrees from recognised universities, among other eligibility criteria.

Candidates have until the September 23 to submit their applications.

CAN’s job postings can be found on their website.

